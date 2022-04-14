Meta Book (BOOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meta Book (BOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meta Book (BOOK) Information Revolutionizing Reading in Web3 Metabook is a groundbreaking token designed to transform how we interact with content in the digital age. Built on the secure and efficient Binance Smart Chain (BSC), our platform creates a decentralized ecosystem for readers, authors, and content creators. Metabook combines the power of blockchain with innovative reading experiences to create a platform unlike any other Official Website: https://www.metabookcoin.info/ Whitepaper: https://www.metabookcoin.info/

Meta Book (BOOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta Book (BOOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.97K All-Time High: $ 0.790152 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000105 Current Price: $ 0

Meta Book (BOOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Book (BOOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

