Metabrawl ($BRAWL) Information Metabrawl is an innovative play-to-earn (P2E) game that combines exciting gameplay with a strong community-driven ecosystem. The project revolves around the $BRAWL token, empowering players to earn rewards while engaging in strategic battles. Players can join a vibrant community, participate in thrilling competitions, and unlock unique in-game rewards. With a focus on long-term growth, sustainability, and player-driven experiences, Metabrawl aims to create a dynamic gaming environment where fun and rewards go hand in hand. The project is designed to bring together gamers and crypto enthusiasts in an immersive, action-packed world. Official Website: https://metabrawl.io/ Whitepaper: https://metabrawl-whitepaper.gitbook.io/metabrawl-whitepaper

Metabrawl ($BRAWL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metabrawl ($BRAWL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 232.18K All-Time High: $ 0.00718984 All-Time Low: $ 0.00115426 Current Price: $ 0.002322

Metabrawl ($BRAWL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metabrawl ($BRAWL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $BRAWL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $BRAWL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

