MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Information $metacademax is a creator coin on the Zora platform (Base blockchain) tied to Metacade’s mascot, MAX. It’s part of Metacade’s Echosystem, a hybrid-token model where every meme, post, or cultural moment featuring MAX is monetized as a tradable ERC-20 token. The token captures attention and cultural energy from community engagement, converting it into economic value that echoes back to the parent token, $MCADE, to strengthen the Metacade ecosystem. Official Website: https://zora.co/@metacademax Buy METACADEMAX Now!

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 824.80K $ 824.80K $ 824.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 824.80K $ 824.80K $ 824.80K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0008248 $ 0.0008248 $ 0.0008248 Learn more about MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) price

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METACADEMAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METACADEMAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METACADEMAX's tokenomics, explore METACADEMAX token's live price!

