MetaCene (MAK) Information

MetaCene is a next-gen Meta-MMO platform pioneering player-centric entertainment, governance and co-creation, unfolding in an unparalleled apocalyptic open world with robust economy. At the same time, as the pioneering and leading Serverfi project, MetaCene has developed a Serverfi system - Realms focused on connections of game servers and NFT ownership, facilitating decentralized distribution and management. Led by a gaming industry pioneer, boasts a stellar development team and advisory board featuring veterans from renowned companies like Blizzard and Tencent, with endorsements from metaverse expert Seb and influential investors like Kaifu Lee and David Brevik, poised to revolutionize the gaming and metaverse landscape. Backed by Folius Venture, Animoca, Spartan, Mantle, SevenX, Hashglobal, Mixmarvel, Wemade, Emurgo, Comma3 and other investors in last two rounds, MetaCene experienced rapid growth in community and improvement on product design. MetaCene features top-tier game attributes and innovative gameplay mechanics. It has successfully onboarded over 27,000 players and 500,000+ ecosystem users across its last three testing phases.