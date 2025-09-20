Metacourt Price (BLS)
Metacourt (BLS) real-time price is $0.00025298. Over the past 24 hours, BLS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BLS's all-time high price is $ 0.02130219, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, BLS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +7.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Metacourt is $ 64.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLS is 254.63M, with a total supply of 854998985.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 216.30K.
During today, the price change of Metacourt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metacourt to USD was $ +0.0000469748.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metacourt to USD was $ +0.0000539343.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metacourt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000469748
|+18.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000539343
|+21.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Governance token to stake for NFTs and vote on company decisions.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-19 14:44:00
|Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
|09-19 12:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
|09-19 11:35:00
|Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
|09-18 11:44:00
|Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
|09-18 03:09:00
|Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
|09-16 14:49:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
