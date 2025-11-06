MetaDAO is a fundraising and governance platform on Solana that uses futarchy, a model where decisions are made by market prices rather than direct voting. In MetaDAO’s system, holders of the native META token don’t vote with tokens; instead, they trade in conditional markets (decision markets) that determine whether a proposal passes or fails based on the token’s price outcome. This “let the markets decide” approach means that if traders believe a proposed action will increase the value of the META token, the market will reflect optimism and the proposal will pass; if the market anticipates a negative impact, the proposal will fail. The underlying thesis is that good decisions will drive the token’s price up, and bad decisions will drive it down, allowing the market’s collective intelligence to evaluate proposals automatically. This concept was originally described by economist Robin Hanson (“vote on values, but bet on beliefs”). MetaDAO implements this vision by using the DAO’s own token price as the objective metric, simplifying futarchy into a practical onchain governance system. MetaDAO is a fundraising and governance platform on Solana that uses futarchy, a model where decisions are made by market prices rather than direct voting. In MetaDAO’s system, holders of the native META token don’t vote with tokens; instead, they trade in conditional markets (decision markets) that determine whether a proposal passes or fails based on the token’s price outcome. This “let the markets decide” approach means that if traders believe a proposed action will increase the value of the META token, the market will reflect optimism and the proposal will pass; if the market anticipates a negative impact, the proposal will fail. The underlying thesis is that good decisions will drive the token’s price up, and bad decisions will drive it down, allowing the market’s collective intelligence to evaluate proposals automatically. This concept was originally described by economist Robin Hanson (“vote on values, but bet on beliefs”). MetaDAO implements this vision by using the DAO’s own token price as the objective metric, simplifying futarchy into a practical onchain governance system.

MetaDAO (META) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MetaDAO (META) Tokenomics

How much is MetaDAO (META) worth today? The live META price in USD is 5.67 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current META to USD price? $ 5.67 . Check out The current price of META to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MetaDAO? The market cap for META is $ 125.53M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of META? The circulating supply of META is 22.14M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of META? META achieved an ATH price of 10.84 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of META? META saw an ATL price of 0.724356 USD . What is the trading volume of META? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for META is -- USD . Will META go higher this year? META might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out META price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

