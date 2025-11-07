MetaDAO (META) Tokenomics
MetaDAO is a fundraising and governance platform on Solana that uses futarchy, a model where decisions are made by market prices rather than direct voting. In MetaDAO’s system, holders of the native META token don’t vote with tokens; instead, they trade in conditional markets (decision markets) that determine whether a proposal passes or fails based on the token’s price outcome. This “let the markets decide” approach means that if traders believe a proposed action will increase the value of the META token, the market will reflect optimism and the proposal will pass; if the market anticipates a negative impact, the proposal will fail. The underlying thesis is that good decisions will drive the token’s price up, and bad decisions will drive it down, allowing the market’s collective intelligence to evaluate proposals automatically. This concept was originally described by economist Robin Hanson (“vote on values, but bet on beliefs”). MetaDAO implements this vision by using the DAO’s own token price as the objective metric, simplifying futarchy into a practical onchain governance system.
MetaDAO (META) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaDAO (META) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of META tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many META tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
