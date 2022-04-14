Metadium (META) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metadium (META), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metadium (META) Information Metadium is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to create a decentralized identity ecosystem. Vitalizing the concept of self-sovereign identity enables individuals to exercise total control of their own identity - managing, securing, and utilizing personal data only under the owner’s consent. Metadium aims to present a future in which one can freely and conveniently use one’s own identity data. Official Website: https://metadium.com Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MgZF5lk0_x6lDHrlrjVsVmpy3QfmLujI/view Buy META Now!

Metadium (META) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metadium (META), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37,09M $ 37,09M $ 37,09M Total Supply: $ 2,00B $ 2,00B $ 2,00B Circulating Supply: $ 1,72B $ 1,72B $ 1,72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43,20M $ 43,20M $ 43,20M All-Time High: $ 0,452667 $ 0,452667 $ 0,452667 All-Time Low: $ 0,00295026 $ 0,00295026 $ 0,00295026 Current Price: $ 0,02165874 $ 0,02165874 $ 0,02165874 Learn more about Metadium (META) price

Metadium (META) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metadium (META) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of META tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many META tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand META's tokenomics, explore META token's live price!

META Price Prediction Want to know where META might be heading? Our META price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See META token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!