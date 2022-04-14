MetaDoge BSC (METADOGE) Information

MetaDoge is a dog universe based on the concept of the metaverse.

MetaDoge is a crypto meme token based on the concept of the metaverse, where users own and control their own digital identity and assets in a decentralized, open-source environment. By holding MetaDoge tokens, users can explore the universe of dogs and collect digital dog-themed assets. MetaDoge also provides a secure environment for trading virtual items such as rare breeds of dogs or custom designed artwork. The community rewards network also allows users to earn rewards for activities such as voting or posting on social media. The goal is to create a fun, exciting world where people can meet, trade, and play together as dogs in an ever-evolving universe.