MetaDoge is a dog universe based on the concept of the metaverse.
MetaDoge is a crypto meme token based on the concept of the metaverse, where users own and control their own digital identity and assets in a decentralized, open-source environment. By holding MetaDoge tokens, users can explore the universe of dogs and collect digital dog-themed assets. MetaDoge also provides a secure environment for trading virtual items such as rare breeds of dogs or custom designed artwork. The community rewards network also allows users to earn rewards for activities such as voting or posting on social media. The goal is to create a fun, exciting world where people can meet, trade, and play together as dogs in an ever-evolving universe.
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaDoge BSC (METADOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of METADOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many METADOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.