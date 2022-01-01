MetaGaming Guild (MGG) Tokenomics

MetaGaming Guild (MGG) is one of the world's fastest growing GameFi guilds who's on a mission to make game finance fairer for the masses. MGG buys the best Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) from gaming startups and rents them out to a community of players through the scholarship program. With this, MGG scholars can access games without upfront costs, access early stage game tokens like VCs, and deploy their NFTs to automated yield.MGG has the support of renowned launchpads that release the strongest games such as DAO Maker, GameFi, Red Kite, Gamestarter, Starpunk and more. This gives MetaGaming Guild a privileged access to the best gaming assets in the industry. MGG stakers get exclusive access to the game tokens and NFTs through GameFi Vaults - the first form of game yield farming for blockchain games.

Official Website:
https://www.metagg.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.metagg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/MetaGaming-Guild-White-Paper-01212022-updated.pdf

MetaGaming Guild (MGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MetaGaming Guild (MGG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MGG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MGG's tokenomics, explore MGG token's live price!

MGG Price Prediction

Want to know where MGG might be heading? Our MGG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

