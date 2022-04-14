MetAIverse (METAIVERSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetAIverse (METAIVERSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetAIverse (METAIVERSE) Information Open Source AI Metaverse -- Simplified 3D AI Agent Creation Effortlessly build and interact with 3D AI agents to shape the future of virtual worlds. The Future of 3D AI Agents. MetaAIVerse is an open-source 3D framework designed to make the deployment and operation of AI agents effortless. Our mission is to empower creators and innovators by making the creation and interaction with AI agents seamless and accessible. Official Website: https://www.metaiverse.app/

MetAIverse (METAIVERSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetAIverse (METAIVERSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.05K $ 8.05K $ 8.05K Total Supply: $ 998.85M $ 998.85M $ 998.85M Circulating Supply: $ 998.85M $ 998.85M $ 998.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.05K $ 8.05K $ 8.05K All-Time High: $ 0.00266558 $ 0.00266558 $ 0.00266558 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

MetAIverse (METAIVERSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetAIverse (METAIVERSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METAIVERSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METAIVERSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

