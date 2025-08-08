What is MetalCore (MCG)

MetalCore is a AAA sci-fi MMO developed by a veteran game dev team featuring epic mechs and PvP battles. Forge alliances, recruit your squad, scavenge blueprints and grow your destructive arsenal in your pursuit of planetary dominance. Winner of Global Blockchain Show’s Best Blockchain Game of the Year, and GAM3 2022 Award for Best Shooter Game. MetalCore’s innovative 'scanning' system lets players obtain blueprints from fallen enemies, craft new units, and convert them to NFTs using MCG. With over 150 playable Infantry, Mechs and Vehicles designed by renowned Star Wars artist, MetalCore promises endless hours of exhilarating gameplay in a vast open world. With built-in token utility from day 1 inherent to its sustainable economy loop tied to gameplay, everything flows through MetalCore’s token, MCG - where the game rewards engagement, commitment, and skills. MetalCore has adopted the $MCG token as a core part of the game economy, playing a key role in player progression and rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MetalCore (MCG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MetalCore (MCG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetalCore (MCG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCG token's extensive tokenomics now!