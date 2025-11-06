ExchangeDEX+
The live Metalos price today is 0.00211354 USD. Track real-time METALOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore METALOS price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About METALOS

METALOS Price Info

What is METALOS

METALOS Official Website

METALOS Tokenomics

METALOS Price Forecast

Metalos Price (METALOS)

1 METALOS to USD Live Price:

$0.00211354
$0.00211354
-8.10%1D
USD
Metalos (METALOS) Live Price Chart
Metalos (METALOS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00199261
$ 0.00199261
24H Low
$ 0.00253822
$ 0.00253822
24H High

$ 0.00199261
$ 0.00199261

$ 0.00253822
$ 0.00253822

$ 0.00565956
$ 0.00565956

$ 0.00157332
$ 0.00157332

+0.10%

-8.11%

-26.90%

-26.90%

Metalos (METALOS) real-time price is $0.00211354. Over the past 24 hours, METALOS traded between a low of $ 0.00199261 and a high of $ 0.00253822, showing active market volatility. METALOS's all-time high price is $ 0.00565956, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00157332.

In terms of short-term performance, METALOS has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -8.11% over 24 hours, and -26.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metalos (METALOS) Market Information

$ 2.05M
$ 2.05M

--
--

$ 2.05M
$ 2.05M

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metalos is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.

Metalos (METALOS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ -0.000186664521409857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000186664521409857-8.11%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Metalos (METALOS)

Metalos is a futarchy governance platform that combines AI-powered DeFi research with prediction market decision-making, embodying Vitalik's vision of low-risk DeFi as sustainable infrastructure. The platform runs on Base (Ethereum Layer-2) using MetaDAO's proven futarchy smart contract architecture, enabling market-driven governance decisions through PASS/FAIL prediction markets.

Metalos represents the convergence of two breakthrough technologies: futarchy (market-based governance) and AI agent research, creating the first platform where community decisions are validated through both prediction markets and intelligent analysis.

The Metalos token is used for:

  • Participating in futarchy governance through prediction market trading
  • Pledging to support and activate community proposals
  • Accessing premium AI research features and analytics
  • Governing vault strategy additions and platform parameters

Metalos (METALOS) Resource

Official Website

Metalos Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Metalos (METALOS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Metalos (METALOS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Metalos.

Check the Metalos price prediction now!

METALOS to Local Currencies

Metalos (METALOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Metalos (METALOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METALOS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Metalos (METALOS)

How much is Metalos (METALOS) worth today?
The live METALOS price in USD is 0.00211354 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current METALOS to USD price?
The current price of METALOS to USD is $ 0.00211354. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Metalos?
The market cap for METALOS is $ 2.05M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of METALOS?
The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of METALOS?
METALOS achieved an ATH price of 0.00565956 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of METALOS?
METALOS saw an ATL price of 0.00157332 USD.
What is the trading volume of METALOS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for METALOS is -- USD.
Will METALOS go higher this year?
METALOS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out METALOS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Metalos (METALOS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

