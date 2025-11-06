Metalos (METALOS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00199261 $ 0.00199261 $ 0.00199261 24H Low $ 0.00253822 $ 0.00253822 $ 0.00253822 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00199261$ 0.00199261 $ 0.00199261 24H High $ 0.00253822$ 0.00253822 $ 0.00253822 All Time High $ 0.00565956$ 0.00565956 $ 0.00565956 Lowest Price $ 0.00157332$ 0.00157332 $ 0.00157332 Price Change (1H) +0.10% Price Change (1D) -8.11% Price Change (7D) -26.90% Price Change (7D) -26.90%

Metalos (METALOS) real-time price is $0.00211354. Over the past 24 hours, METALOS traded between a low of $ 0.00199261 and a high of $ 0.00253822, showing active market volatility. METALOS's all-time high price is $ 0.00565956, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00157332.

In terms of short-term performance, METALOS has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -8.11% over 24 hours, and -26.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metalos (METALOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metalos is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.