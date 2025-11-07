Metalos (METALOS) Tokenomics
Metalos (METALOS) Information
Metalos is a futarchy governance platform that combines AI-powered DeFi research with prediction market decision-making, embodying Vitalik's vision of low-risk DeFi as sustainable infrastructure. The platform runs on Base (Ethereum Layer-2) using MetaDAO's proven futarchy smart contract architecture, enabling market-driven governance decisions through PASS/FAIL prediction markets.
Metalos represents the convergence of two breakthrough technologies: futarchy (market-based governance) and AI agent research, creating the first platform where community decisions are validated through both prediction markets and intelligent analysis.
The Metalos token is used for:
- Participating in futarchy governance through prediction market trading
- Pledging to support and activate community proposals
- Accessing premium AI research features and analytics
- Governing vault strategy additions and platform parameters
Metalos (METALOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Metalos (METALOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of METALOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many METALOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
