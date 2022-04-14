MetalSwap (XMT) Tokenomics
"MetalSwap is a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing a coverage to those who work with commodities and an investment opportunity for those who contribute to increase the shared liquidity of the project. Allowing the protection for an increasing number of operators. At the moment, financial swaps are the most widely used ""insurance"" tool for large-scale exchanges of raw materials such as metals, but everything takes place on centralized markets that require financial hedge and bank credit lines that are not always accessible to all and with ""restrictive"" bureaucratic times. With the concept of an economic incentive, given by the distribution of the governance token ($XMT), the system will have publicly accessible pooled liquidity. Through a set of ""smart contracts"", initially written on Ethereum, the contracts will make it possible to execute swaps without the need for intermediaries, at reduced costs and without time restrictions."
MetalSwap (XMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
MetalSwap (XMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MetalSwap (XMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
