MetaMAFIA Price (MAF)
MetaMAFIA (MAF) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 22.67K USD. MAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MAF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAF price information.
During today, the price change of MetaMAFIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaMAFIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaMAFIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaMAFIA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaMAFIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.22%
+0.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? What makes your project unique? History of your project. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaMAFIA (MAF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAF token's extensive tokenomics now!
