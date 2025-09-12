What is Metamars (MARS)

MetaMars is a Web3 metaverse platform with Mars as its theme. By integrating virtual reality, crypto economics, and social networks, MetaMars is pioneering a new way of digital interaction and value creation. This innovative digital world combines Mars exploration with blockchain technology, providing users with a unique immersive experience. MetaMars consists of several key components, including NFT collections, community engagement, unique experiences, a rewards system, blockchain technology, ecosystem partnerships, and governance mechanisms. Core Token (MARS) The native currency of the platform, facilitating transactions, governance participation, and rewarding users for their contributions and engagement within the ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Metamars (MARS) How much is Metamars (MARS) worth today? The live MARS price in USD is 0.0015076 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MARS to USD price? $ 0.0015076 . Check out The current price of MARS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Metamars? The market cap for MARS is $ 249.85K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MARS? The circulating supply of MARS is 166.30M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARS? MARS achieved an ATH price of 1.88 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARS? MARS saw an ATL price of 0.00099781 USD . What is the trading volume of MARS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARS is -- USD . Will MARS go higher this year? MARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

