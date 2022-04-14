Metaplex (MPLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metaplex (MPLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metaplex (MPLX) Information Metaplex (MPLX) powers one of the largest blockchain developer ecosystems in the world by providing the onchain infrastructure used to create nearly every token and NFT on Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Used by leading launchpads, marketplaces, games, wallets, and other apps, Metaplex has generated over $36mm in revenue through the creation of over 900 million assets and over $10 billion in transaction value. Official Website: https://www.metaplex.com/

Metaplex (MPLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metaplex (MPLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 137.70M $ 137.70M $ 137.70M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 830.74M $ 830.74M $ 830.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 165.75M $ 165.75M $ 165.75M All-Time High: $ 0.896784 $ 0.896784 $ 0.896784 All-Time Low: $ 0.02528374 $ 0.02528374 $ 0.02528374 Current Price: $ 0.165674 $ 0.165674 $ 0.165674 Learn more about Metaplex (MPLX) price

Metaplex (MPLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metaplex (MPLX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MPLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MPLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MPLX's tokenomics, explore MPLX token's live price!

