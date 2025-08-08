What is MetaRim (RIM)

MetaRim builds a social metaverse world. A collectible,playable,socialisable, investable and profitable universe utilising Gamefi, Defi, and Socialfi.MetaRim NFT and Game are the beginning of our enterprise, focusing on a series of unique mecha. This initial game will act as the foundation to build upon for our larger metaverse vision. The gameplay combines combat, ranking systems, materialisation of in game objects, and character growth.Each character will be listed as an NFT asset, making them available to third parties for collection and commerce. A vision of free virtual movement which is looped into real world economics.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MetaRim (RIM) Resource Official Website

MetaRim (RIM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetaRim (RIM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIM token's extensive tokenomics now!