What is Metarix (MTRX)

METARIX is a decentralized metaverse built on its own Layer2 blockchain solution. Filled with an ecosystem of P2E gaming, functional NFT's, web3 commerce, business endeavors, virtual real estate, concerts, live venues, content creation services & more. The Metarix, a virtual social space, is a tokenized decentralized Metaverse theme park comprising 12 zones divided into 9 themes and 3 virtual properties. We want to offer enormous and limitless opportunities for engagement and futuristic growth of users in Metaverse. We are committed to rendering innovative contemporary solutions to our users. To do so, we are coming up with a virtual theme city, a gaming and NFTs platform – Metarix. Metarix will be a decentralized metaverse theme park containing 12 zones and 9 themes. Our theme park will be a land for Doge Park, Bitcoin Business Park, Shiba Shopping District, Opensea Art and Museum Center, Sol Fashion District etc.. along with virtual properties in Ethereum, Binance, and Ada Ape Islands. we have 105,000 land parcels for the users to purchase from a variety of options.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Metarix (MTRX) Resource Official Website

Metarix (MTRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Metarix (MTRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MTRX token's extensive tokenomics now!