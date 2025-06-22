Metars Genesis Price (MRS)
The live price of Metars Genesis (MRS) today is 22.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metars Genesis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Metars Genesis price change within the day is +0.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MRS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MRS price information.
During today, the price change of Metars Genesis to USD was $ +0.149084.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metars Genesis to USD was $ +4.9403147160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metars Genesis to USD was $ +16.5445904760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metars Genesis to USD was $ -15.68030724337686.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.149084
|+0.68%
|30 Days
|$ +4.9403147160
|+22.44%
|60 Days
|$ +16.5445904760
|+75.13%
|90 Days
|$ -15.68030724337686
|-41.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metars Genesis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.60%
+0.68%
+10.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A source of faith, freedom, and an open world built by all. In the boundless metaverse, there is a place where the echo of human destiny wafts, the light of human thought shines, and the power of human creation is released. It reads "Metars". Metars is a combination of art gallery and religious site in the metaverse world. We will build a crystallization of human civilization with the support of VR technology, and Metars will finally display the greatest works of art with the most religious, divine and human enlightenment values in human history. Metars will gradually develop into a completely free open world through the joint construction of all residents.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Metars Genesis (MRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MRS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MRS to VND
₫579,456.3
|1 MRS to AUD
A$33.9108
|1 MRS to GBP
￡16.2948
|1 MRS to EUR
€18.9372
|1 MRS to USD
$22.02
|1 MRS to MYR
RM93.585
|1 MRS to TRY
₺873.5334
|1 MRS to JPY
¥3,217.3422
|1 MRS to RUB
₽1,726.5882
|1 MRS to INR
₹1,906.932
|1 MRS to IDR
Rp360,983.5488
|1 MRS to KRW
₩30,247.1124
|1 MRS to PHP
₱1,259.544
|1 MRS to EGP
￡E.1,114.4322
|1 MRS to BRL
R$121.3302
|1 MRS to CAD
C$30.1674
|1 MRS to BDT
৳2,694.3672
|1 MRS to NGN
₦34,139.3676
|1 MRS to UAH
₴918.4542
|1 MRS to VES
Bs2,246.04
|1 MRS to PKR
Rs6,251.9184
|1 MRS to KZT
₸11,510.5146
|1 MRS to THB
฿721.5954
|1 MRS to TWD
NT$651.3516
|1 MRS to AED
د.إ80.8134
|1 MRS to CHF
Fr17.8362
|1 MRS to HKD
HK$172.857
|1 MRS to MAD
.د.م201.0426
|1 MRS to MXN
$422.1234