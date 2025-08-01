Metarun Price (MRUN)
Metarun (MRUN) is currently trading at 0.00013925 USD with a market cap of $ 49.08K USD. MRUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MRUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MRUN price information.
During today, the price change of Metarun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metarun to USD was $ +0.0000124623.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metarun to USD was $ -0.0000106314.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metarun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000124623
|+8.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000106314
|-7.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Metarun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.20%
-5.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED P2E AND P2W ENDLESS MOBILE RUNNER GAME WITH NFT ASSETS
Understanding the tokenomics of Metarun (MRUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MRUN token's extensive tokenomics now!
