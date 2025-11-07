Metastrike is a Metaverse FPS Blockchain Game project that includes many essential and advanced features of a shooting game, with VR feature gameplay and high effort investment in both visuals and gameplay.In particular, we allow players to freely customize the shape, color as well as upgrade weapons, equipment, and costumes to the liking of each player through various ways and events in-game with our in-game currency/token.

Metastrike is a Metaverse FPS Blockchain Game project that includes many essential and advanced features of a shooting game, with VR feature gameplay and high effort investment in both visuals and gameplay.In particular, we allow players to freely customize the shape, color as well as upgrade weapons, equipment, and costumes to the liking of each player through various ways and events in-game with our in-game currency/token.