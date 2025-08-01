Metavault Trade Price (MVX)
Metavault Trade (MVX) is currently trading at 0.051137 USD with a market cap of $ 128.60K USD. MVX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MVX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MVX price information.
During today, the price change of Metavault Trade to USD was $ -0.02014139671303227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metavault Trade to USD was $ -0.0164618798.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metavault Trade to USD was $ -0.0318125066.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metavault Trade to USD was $ -0.0492978817490259.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.02014139671303227
|-28.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0164618798
|-32.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0318125066
|-62.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0492978817490259
|-49.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metavault Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-28.25%
-4.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metavault.Trade is a new kind of Decentralised Exchange, designed to provide a large range of trading features and very deep liquidity on many large cap crypto assets. Traders can use it in two ways: Spot trading, with swaps and limit orders. Perpetual futures trading with up to 30x leverage on short and long positions. Metavault.Trade aims to become the go-to solution for traders who want to stay in control of their funds at all times without sharing their personal data. Its innovative design gives it many advantages over other existing DEXes: Very low transaction fees. No price impact, even for large order sizes. Protection against liquidation events: the sudden changes in price that can often occur in one exchange (“scam wicks”) are smoothed out by the pricing mechanism design relying on Chainlink oracles. All-in-one platform: spot and leverage trading.
Understanding the tokenomics of Metavault Trade (MVX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVX token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 MVX to VND
₫1,345.670155
|1 MVX to AUD
A$0.07926235
|1 MVX to GBP
￡0.03886412
|1 MVX to EUR
€0.04448919
|1 MVX to USD
$0.051137
|1 MVX to MYR
RM0.21835499
|1 MVX to TRY
₺2.07923042
|1 MVX to JPY
¥7.67055
|1 MVX to ARS
ARS$70.14666838
|1 MVX to RUB
₽4.11908535
|1 MVX to INR
₹4.47653298
|1 MVX to IDR
Rp838.31134128
|1 MVX to KRW
₩71.82140513
|1 MVX to PHP
₱2.98026436
|1 MVX to EGP
￡E.2.48679231
|1 MVX to BRL
R$0.28585583
|1 MVX to CAD
C$0.07056906
|1 MVX to BDT
৳6.24791866
|1 MVX to NGN
₦78.31069043
|1 MVX to UAH
₴2.13190153
|1 MVX to VES
Bs6.289851
|1 MVX to CLP
$49.756301
|1 MVX to PKR
Rs14.49836224
|1 MVX to KZT
₸27.80676649
|1 MVX to THB
฿1.68036182
|1 MVX to TWD
NT$1.53001904
|1 MVX to AED
د.إ0.18767279
|1 MVX to CHF
Fr0.04142097
|1 MVX to HKD
HK$0.40091408
|1 MVX to MAD
.د.م0.46636944
|1 MVX to MXN
$0.96955752
|1 MVX to PLN
zł0.19176375
|1 MVX to RON
лв0.22755965
|1 MVX to SEK
kr0.50216534
|1 MVX to BGN
лв0.08744427
|1 MVX to HUF
Ft17.93016631
|1 MVX to CZK
Kč1.10149098
|1 MVX to KWD
د.ك0.015647922
|1 MVX to ILS
₪0.17488854