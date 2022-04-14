Metavault Trade (MVX) Tokenomics
Metavault.Trade is a new kind of Decentralised Exchange, designed to provide a large range of trading features and very deep liquidity on many large cap crypto assets.
Traders can use it in two ways: Spot trading, with swaps and limit orders. Perpetual futures trading with up to 30x leverage on short and long positions.
Metavault.Trade aims to become the go-to solution for traders who want to stay in control of their funds at all times without sharing their personal data. Its innovative design gives it many advantages over other existing DEXes:
Very low transaction fees. No price impact, even for large order sizes.
Protection against liquidation events: the sudden changes in price that can often occur in one exchange (“scam wicks”) are smoothed out by the pricing mechanism design relying on Chainlink oracles.
All-in-one platform: spot and leverage trading.
Understanding the tokenomics of Metavault Trade (MVX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MVX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MVX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
