MetaVisa is a Web 3.0 middleware protocol built on Ethereum with a purpose to decentralize identity and credit systems inside the Metaverse. Through the MetaVisa protocol, users will be able to establish on-chain identity credit records for use across various ecosystems. Such identity displays are essential for transparency and trust in the metaverse, making it easier for DeFi, NFT, GameFi, DAO and other networks to serve their users better. MetaVisa is founded by a strong network and team consisting of Jassem Osseiran, an entrepreneur and consultant in the financial services, alternative investments sector and Silent Unicorn, a venture builder that focuses on building, financing and expanding technology businesses globally.

