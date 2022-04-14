MetaWars (WARS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaWars (WARS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaWars (WARS) Information MetaWars is a multiplayer strategy / roleplaying game with a vast universe powered by a growing digital economy built on blockchain technology. Choose your own path using a vast collection of NFTs and impact every major event across the Galaxy. As Battles rage and governments fall, it is up to you to earn your share of the vast fortunes that await. Official Website: https://metawars.gg/ Buy WARS Now!

MetaWars (WARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetaWars (WARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.00K $ 4.00K $ 4.00K Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: $ 73.65M $ 73.65M $ 73.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.53K $ 81.53K $ 81.53K All-Time High: $ 0.797061 $ 0.797061 $ 0.797061 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about MetaWars (WARS) price

MetaWars (WARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaWars (WARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WARS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WARS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WARS's tokenomics, explore WARS token's live price!

