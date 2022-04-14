METERA (METERA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into METERA (METERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

METERA (METERA) Information Metera is your key to auto-rebalanced tokenized indexes on the Cardano blockchain. Designed for investors and fund managers, our indexes are purpose-built to quickly deploy capital across various curated baskets of auto-rebalanced high-potential tokens. Our instruments verify on-chain user ownership of the assets while still following a strategy crafted by vetted managers, mitigating the risk of investments and blockchain usage. Official Website: https://www.meteraprotocol.io/

METERA (METERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for METERA (METERA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 702.52K $ 702.52K $ 702.52K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 502.09M $ 502.09M $ 502.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.40M $ 1.40M $ 1.40M All-Time High: $ 0.00224038 $ 0.00224038 $ 0.00224038 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0013992 $ 0.0013992 $ 0.0013992 Learn more about METERA (METERA) price

METERA (METERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of METERA (METERA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METERA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METERA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METERA's tokenomics, explore METERA token's live price!

METERA Price Prediction Want to know where METERA might be heading? Our METERA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

