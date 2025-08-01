Metropolis Price (METRO)
Metropolis (METRO) is currently trading at 0.127969 USD with a market cap of $ 641.04K USD. METRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0094490633180294.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0365060749.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0679989259.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.431286435737306.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0094490633180294
|-6.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0365060749
|-28.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0679989259
|-53.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.431286435737306
|-77.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metropolis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
-6.87%
-5.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metropolis is a DLMM Decentralized Exchange (DEX) bringing Liquidity Book to Sonic. Trade with zero slippage and earn real yield with unlimited control as a DeFi Market Maker. The Liquidity Book feature allows to concentrate liquidity into single bins, which leads to more efficient and flexible liquidity provisioning and seamless trading experiences with zero slippage and low fees. To allow concentrated liquidity, the price curve is discretized into bins, which is similar to the tick concept in Uniswap V3. The main difference however, is that LB uses the constant sum price formula instead of the constant product formula.
