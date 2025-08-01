More About METRO

METRO Price Info

METRO Official Website

METRO Tokenomics

METRO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Metropolis Logo

Metropolis Price (METRO)

Metropolis (METRO) Live Price Chart

$0.127969
$0.127969$0.127969
-6.80%1D
USD

Price of Metropolis (METRO) Today

Metropolis (METRO) is currently trading at 0.127969 USD with a market cap of $ 641.04K USD. METRO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Metropolis Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.87%
Metropolis 24-hour price change
5.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the METRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate METRO price information.

Metropolis (METRO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0094490633180294.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0365060749.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.0679989259.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metropolis to USD was $ -0.431286435737306.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0094490633180294-6.87%
30 Days$ -0.0365060749-28.52%
60 Days$ -0.0679989259-53.13%
90 Days$ -0.431286435737306-77.11%

Metropolis (METRO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Metropolis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.124712
$ 0.124712$ 0.124712

$ 0.147455
$ 0.147455$ 0.147455

$ 3.66
$ 3.66$ 3.66

+1.15%

-6.87%

-5.21%

Metropolis (METRO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 641.04K
$ 641.04K$ 641.04K

--
----

5.00M
5.00M 5.00M

What is Metropolis (METRO)

Metropolis is a DLMM Decentralized Exchange (DEX) bringing Liquidity Book to Sonic. Trade with zero slippage and earn real yield with unlimited control as a DeFi Market Maker. The Liquidity Book feature allows to concentrate liquidity into single bins, which leads to more efficient and flexible liquidity provisioning and seamless trading experiences with zero slippage and low fees. To allow concentrated liquidity, the price curve is discretized into bins, which is similar to the tick concept in Uniswap V3. The main difference however, is that LB uses the constant sum price formula instead of the constant product formula.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Metropolis (METRO) Resource

Official Website

Metropolis (METRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Metropolis (METRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METRO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Metropolis (METRO)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

METRO to Local Currencies

1 METRO to VND
3,367.504235
1 METRO to AUD
A$0.19835195
1 METRO to GBP
0.09597675
1 METRO to EUR
0.11133303
1 METRO to USD
$0.127969
1 METRO to MYR
RM0.54642763
1 METRO to TRY
5.20193985
1 METRO to JPY
¥19.19535
1 METRO to ARS
ARS$175.54019606
1 METRO to RUB
10.27335132
1 METRO to INR
11.18193122
1 METRO to IDR
Rp2,097.85212336
1 METRO to KRW
179.73118081
1 METRO to PHP
7.4477958
1 METRO to EGP
￡E.6.22313247
1 METRO to BRL
R$0.71534671
1 METRO to CAD
C$0.17659722
1 METRO to BDT
15.63525242
1 METRO to NGN
195.97044691
1 METRO to UAH
5.33502761
1 METRO to VES
Bs15.740187
1 METRO to CLP
$124.513837
1 METRO to PKR
Rs36.28177088
1 METRO to KZT
69.58570313
1 METRO to THB
฿4.19610351
1 METRO to TWD
NT$3.83523093
1 METRO to AED
د.إ0.46964623
1 METRO to CHF
Fr0.10365489
1 METRO to HKD
HK$1.00327696
1 METRO to MAD
.د.م1.16707728
1 METRO to MXN
$2.41605472
1 METRO to PLN
0.47860406
1 METRO to RON
лв0.56818236
1 METRO to SEK
kr1.25281651
1 METRO to BGN
лв0.21882699
1 METRO to HUF
Ft44.77507341
1 METRO to CZK
2.7513335
1 METRO to KWD
د.ك0.039158514
1 METRO to ILS
0.43637429