Metropolis (METRO) Information Metropolis is a DLMM Decentralized Exchange (DEX) bringing Liquidity Book to Sonic. Trade with zero slippage and earn real yield with unlimited control as a DeFi Market Maker. The Liquidity Book feature allows to concentrate liquidity into single bins, which leads to more efficient and flexible liquidity provisioning and seamless trading experiences with zero slippage and low fees. To allow concentrated liquidity, the price curve is discretized into bins, which is similar to the tick concept in Uniswap V3. The main difference however, is that LB uses the constant sum price formula instead of the constant product formula. Official Website: https://metropolis.exchange/ Buy METRO Now!

Metropolis (METRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metropolis (METRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 618.76K $ 618.76K $ 618.76K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.38M $ 12.38M $ 12.38M All-Time High: $ 3.66 $ 3.66 $ 3.66 All-Time Low: $ 0.102626 $ 0.102626 $ 0.102626 Current Price: $ 0.123753 $ 0.123753 $ 0.123753 Learn more about Metropolis (METRO) price

Metropolis (METRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metropolis (METRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METRO's tokenomics, explore METRO token's live price!

