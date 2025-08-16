MEV Capital USDT0 (MCUSDT0) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 24H Low $ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 24H High 24H Low $ 0.999993$ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 24H High $ 0.999993$ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 All Time High $ 0.999993$ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 Lowest Price $ 0.999993$ 0.999993 $ 0.999993 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

MEV Capital USDT0 (MCUSDT0) real-time price is $0.999993. Over the past 24 hours, MCUSDT0 traded between a low of $ 0.999993 and a high of $ 0.999993, showing active market volatility. MCUSDT0's all-time high price is $ 0.999993, while its all-time low price is $ 0.999993.

In terms of short-term performance, MCUSDT0 has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MEV Capital USDT0 (MCUSDT0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.45M$ 5.45M $ 5.45M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 5,451,167.972943012 5,451,167.972943012 5,451,167.972943012

The current Market Cap of MEV Capital USDT0 is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MCUSDT0 is 0.00, with a total supply of 5451167.972943012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.45M.