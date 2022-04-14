MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics
MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Information
MEW WOOF DAO ($MWD) is not just a meme token on the TRC-20 network from the MarsDAO team (MarsDAO is an ecosystem of products focused on promoting Web3 technologies and solutions for the mass market, supported by an active community.); it represents an entire philosophy of survival and triumph in the current bull run. The token was developed using SunPump, a new platform introduced by Tron founder Justin Sun based on the Fairlaunch principle, and it is fully owned by the community.
MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MEW WOOF DAO (MWD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MWD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MWD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.