Mewing Coin Price (MEWING)
Mewing Coin (MEWING) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 114.69K USD. MEWING to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Mewing Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mewing Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mewing Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mewing Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+16.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mewing Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.34%
-9.42%
-7.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mewing is the the practice of using proper tongue posture to improve facial beauty and fix malocclusion of the teeth. The term ‘Mewing’ is a play off of Mike Mew’s name, the man credited for spreading the good knowledge of the tropic premise. The tropic premise consists of having teeth together, lips together, and tongue on the roof of the mouth. Only through the use of all three, one can rise up out the ashes of lonely inceldom and move closer to chadliness. $MEWING is more than a meme, it’s a lifestyle.
