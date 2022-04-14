Mewing Coin (MEWING) Tokenomics
Mewing is the the practice of using proper tongue posture to improve facial beauty and fix malocclusion of the teeth. The term ‘Mewing’ is a play off of Mike Mew’s name, the man credited for spreading the good knowledge of the tropic premise. The tropic premise consists of having teeth together, lips together, and tongue on the roof of the mouth. Only through the use of all three, one can rise up out the ashes of lonely inceldom and move closer to chadliness. $MEWING is more than a meme, it’s a lifestyle.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mewing Coin (MEWING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEWING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEWING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
