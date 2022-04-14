Mexico Chingon (CHINGON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mexico Chingon (CHINGON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mexico Chingon (CHINGON) Information CHINGON es la criptomoneda de la comunidad Mexicana y amantes de México ❤️ 🇲🇽 🚀 Todo hecho públicamente en vivo en redes sociales. 100% transparente desde su inicio con un Fairsale. 0% para founders o equipo. Mostremos al mundo que México es súper CHINGON 🌎 Official Website: https://chingon.live/

Mexico Chingon (CHINGON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 126.01M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.28K All-Time High: $ 0.00386844 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00028786

Mexico Chingon (CHINGON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mexico Chingon (CHINGON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHINGON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHINGON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHINGON's tokenomics, explore CHINGON token's live price!

