Micro AI (MAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.402931 $ 0.402931 $ 0.402931 24H Low $ 0.412767 $ 0.412767 $ 0.412767 24H High 24H Low $ 0.402931$ 0.402931 $ 0.402931 24H High $ 0.412767$ 0.412767 $ 0.412767 All Time High $ 14.69$ 14.69 $ 14.69 Lowest Price $ 0.13396$ 0.13396 $ 0.13396 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.67% Price Change (7D) -13.68% Price Change (7D) -13.68%

Micro AI (MAI) real-time price is $0.404358. Over the past 24 hours, MAI traded between a low of $ 0.402931 and a high of $ 0.412767, showing active market volatility. MAI's all-time high price is $ 14.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.13396.

In terms of short-term performance, MAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.67% over 24 hours, and -13.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Micro AI (MAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 404.36K$ 404.36K $ 404.36K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Micro AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.36K.