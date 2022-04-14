MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MicroBitcoin (MBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MicroBitcoin (MBC) Information Micro Bitcoin (MBC) is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform for the micro-economy. It is intended to be a means-of-payment coin, created (forked) from the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, and is designed to be used as a fast, flexible and acceptable method of payment which can be used between peers and between traditional businesses and their customers. Official Website: https://microbitcoin.org/ Buy MBC Now!

MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MicroBitcoin (MBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.71M $ 6.71M $ 6.71M Total Supply: $ 81.50B $ 81.50B $ 81.50B Circulating Supply: $ 55.24B $ 55.24B $ 55.24B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.91M $ 9.91M $ 9.91M All-Time High: $ 0.724754 $ 0.724754 $ 0.724754 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012156 $ 0.00012156 $ 0.00012156 Learn more about MicroBitcoin (MBC) price

MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MicroBitcoin (MBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBC's tokenomics, explore MBC token's live price!

