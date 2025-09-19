What is MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY)

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) is the first public AI-powered trading bot designed to trend tokens on DexScreener and other market platforms through automated micro-buys as low as <$0.01 ETH. Built on the Base chain, it delivers real-time visibility for emerging tokens, enabling projects to reach thousands of traders instantly. With a fixed 1B supply, zero taxes, renounced ownership, and an active buyback mechanism funded by 20% of revenue, MICROBUY is engineered for sustainable growth. By combining AI-driven automation with transparent tokenomics, MicroBuy Bot aims to become the go-to infrastructure for token discoverability in the Web3 ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) How much is MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) worth today? The live MICROBUY price in USD is 0.00039838 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MICROBUY to USD price? $ 0.00039838 . Check out The current price of MICROBUY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MicroBuy Bot? The market cap for MICROBUY is $ 396.83K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MICROBUY? The circulating supply of MICROBUY is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MICROBUY? MICROBUY achieved an ATH price of 0.00040605 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MICROBUY? MICROBUY saw an ATL price of 0.00038164 USD . What is the trading volume of MICROBUY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MICROBUY is -- USD . Will MICROBUY go higher this year? MICROBUY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MICROBUY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

