MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Information

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) is the first public AI-powered trading bot designed to trend tokens on DexScreener and other market platforms through automated micro-buys as low as <$0.01 ETH.

Built on the Base chain, it delivers real-time visibility for emerging tokens, enabling projects to reach thousands of traders instantly. With a fixed 1B supply, zero taxes, renounced ownership, and an active buyback mechanism funded by 20% of revenue, MICROBUY is engineered for sustainable growth.

By combining AI-driven automation with transparent tokenomics, MicroBuy Bot aims to become the go-to infrastructure for token discoverability in the Web3 ecosystem.