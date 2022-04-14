microcap gem (MCG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into microcap gem (MCG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

microcap gem (MCG) Information microcap gem is a community-driven experiment at the crossroads of culture, memes and crypto. the project is designed to showcase how something small, or “micro,” can evolve into larger movements, using $MCG as both a token and a communal identity. By combining narrative, community participation, and creative expression microcap gem highlights how conviction and belief can transform micro-scale projects into meaningful on-chain identities with long-term value. Official Website: https://www.microcapgem.xyz/ Buy MCG Now!

microcap gem (MCG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for microcap gem (MCG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 79.85K $ 79.85K $ 79.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 79.85K $ 79.85K $ 79.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00009068 $ 0.00009068 $ 0.00009068 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007236 $ 0.00007236 $ 0.00007236 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about microcap gem (MCG) price

microcap gem (MCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of microcap gem (MCG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCG's tokenomics, explore MCG token's live price!

MCG Price Prediction Want to know where MCG might be heading? Our MCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MCG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!