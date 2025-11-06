Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 516.0 24H High $ 540.79 All Time High $ 767.64 Lowest Price $ 490.75 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.91% Price Change (7D) -2.73%

Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) real-time price is $526.97. Over the past 24 hours, MSFTX traded between a low of $ 516.0 and a high of $ 540.79, showing active market volatility. MSFTX's all-time high price is $ 767.64, while its all-time low price is $ 490.75.

In terms of short-term performance, MSFTX has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.91% over 24 hours, and -2.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.03M Circulation Supply 2.76K Total Supply 24,724.15289199083

The current Market Cap of Microsoft xStock is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSFTX is 2.76K, with a total supply of 24724.15289199083. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.03M.