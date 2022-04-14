Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

mRE7YIELD is a Liquid Yield Token (LYT) that provides on-chain exposure to institutional-grade DeFi yield strategies. Risk-managed by Re7 Capital, mRE7YIELD dynamically reallocates across multiple high-yield DeFi opportunities, optimizing risk-adjusted returns while maintaining full liquidity. Strategies include liquidity provisioning, lending, restaking, funding rate arbitrage, and options arbitrage. As a fully liquid ERC-20 token, mRE7YIELD enables composability across DeFi protocols, allowing users to earn yield while retaining flexibility in managing their assets.

Market Cap: $ 4.47M
Total Supply: $ 4.33M
Circulating Supply: $ 4.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.47M
All-Time High: $ 1.032
All-Time Low: $ 1.0
Current Price: $ 1.032

Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MRE7YIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MRE7YIELD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MRE7YIELD's tokenomics, explore MRE7YIELD token's live price!

