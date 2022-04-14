Midas msyrupUSDp (MSYRUPUSDP) Tokenomics
Midas msyrupUSDp (MSYRUPUSDP) Information
msyrupUSDp is a pre-deposit vault that enables early-stage participation in Maple’s syrupUSDT strategy on the upcoming Plasma blockchain. The vault is structured to reflect reference returns generated when syrupUSDT is used as collateral within Plasma’s institutional credit markets, providing participants with exposure ahead of mainnet launch. Rewards are distributed via Merkl, with XPL distributed following the TGE date and Drips rewards distributed in the form of Syrup tokens once realised at the end of each Drips Season. This design allows qualified users to participate early, benefit from composability within the Plasma ecosystem once live, and access incentive programs that support the adoption of syrupUSDT as a core stablecoin collateral.
Understanding the tokenomics of Midas msyrupUSDp (MSYRUPUSDP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSYRUPUSDP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSYRUPUSDP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
