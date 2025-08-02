What is Midas of DeFi (MIDAS)

The first PAXG rewards token on Ethereum is officially live. Unlike traditional DeFi projects that rely on inflationary token models, $MIDAS sets a new standard by rewarding holders with real gold, through fully backed PAXG tokens. In addition, $MIDAS introduces a fully decentralized, on-chain referral system that allows users to earn ETH rewards simply by growing the community. The more $MIDAS you hold, the more PAXG you accumulate over time. The more you refer, the more ETH you can claim. With $MIDAS, you are not just participating in another DeFi project — you are building real wealth backed by gold and powered by blockchain technology.

Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Resource Official Website

Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MIDAS token's extensive tokenomics now!