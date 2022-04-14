Mike (MIKE) Tokenomics
Mike the cat is the beloved pet of the Totakeke brothers. With its soft and cute demeanor, it has gained a huge following online and become a much - loved "internet - famous cat". It has a chubby body, and its fluffy fur is as soft as a cloud. Its big, watery eyes always carry an innocent and lively look. Paired with its small, pink nose and whiskers that twitch from time to time, it looks extremely cute. It has a gentle and clingy personality, always loving to follow its owners around or curl up on the sofa for a nap. Occasionally, it playfully chases after a feather toy, and every move it makes exudes a sense of healing. As the cat of the cheems totakeke owner, Mike often appears in various short - videos and photos. Whether it's the serious look of tilting its head to listen to music or the cute expression of comfortably closing its eyes when its owner strokes its fur, all these moments are captured by the camera. With its natural cuteness, these contents spread rapidly on social platforms, often getting tens of thousands of likes, and the comment sections are filled with the love and praise of netizens for it. Mike has broken down language barriers with its cuteness and become a "healing - type idol" that transcends national boundaries, allowing countless people to feel the gentle power of cats in their busy lives.
Mike (MIKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mike (MIKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MIKE Price Prediction
