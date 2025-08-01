What is MileVerse (MVC)

MileVerse is a mileage exchange/integration payment platform that applies Blockchain technology to build an integrated mileage ecosystem that benefits everyone from corporations and customers to affiliated stores. MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).

MileVerse (MVC) Resource Official Website

MileVerse (MVC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MileVerse (MVC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVC token's extensive tokenomics now!