MilkySwap (MILKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MilkySwap (MILKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MilkySwap (MILKY) Information MILKY is the governance token for the MilkySwap DeFi ecosystem. MilkySwap is a custom-built decentralized exchange built on the Milkomeda sidechain for Cardano. MilkySwap allows you to exchange tokens with low fees, faster transaction times, and minimal slippage, while also enabling you to bridge your Cardano tokens with Ethereum. MilkySwap adopts a farming model that is a combination of SushiSwap’s and CurveDAO’s farming mechanics. Official Website: https://www.milkyswap.exchange/ Buy MILKY Now!

MilkySwap (MILKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MilkySwap (MILKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.87K $ 47.87K $ 47.87K Total Supply: $ 40.97M $ 40.97M $ 40.97M Circulating Supply: $ 22.99M $ 22.99M $ 22.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.31K $ 85.31K $ 85.31K All-Time High: $ 0.912917 $ 0.912917 $ 0.912917 All-Time Low: $ 0.00099259 $ 0.00099259 $ 0.00099259 Current Price: $ 0.00208236 $ 0.00208236 $ 0.00208236 Learn more about MilkySwap (MILKY) price

MilkySwap (MILKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MilkySwap (MILKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MILKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MILKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MILKY's tokenomics, explore MILKY token's live price!

MILKY Price Prediction Want to know where MILKY might be heading? Our MILKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MILKY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!