$MCLB serves as the governance token of the Millennium Club DAO, enabling holders to participate in the decision-making processes that shape the future of the ecosystem.
The initial issuance of MCLB tokens commenced with 50 million tokens, with approximately 38 million initially allocated to multisig wallets. Over time, the entire supply held in multisig wallets was burned, and an additional 3 million MCLB tokens were market bought and subsequently burned.
Understanding the tokenomics of Millennium Club (MCLB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCLB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCLB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
