"The project aims to create a patented virtual idol in the crypto market, where the idol would be build from the richness of animation. It will be marketed in different form like NFT, physical doll and peripheral product, GameFi and competitive LAN e-sports and other industrial chains. Using the professional marketing techniques in both online and offline manner along with the patented idol to enter the market, by combining crypto coin, NFT, GameFi to breakthrough the current bottleneck of the crypto market. The fund raised will be used to fix the liquidity issue in the crypto market, creating a new type of crypto product. The difference between Milo and traditional meme coin are due to Milo are built based on a series of animation which would extends to FT, GameFi, virtual mall , physical doll and peripheral products and etc which will build an unforgettable image of the Milo figure. Which will be used in both online and offline propagation.Milo Inu can be bought and sold through the PancakeSwap. Later on, the coin can also be found on large exchange platform. No transaction tax on any buying and selling. (Slippage 0.1)"
Understanding the tokenomics of Milo Inu (MILO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MILO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MILO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
