What is Milo Token (MILO)

Milo, the globally beloved toy Poodle from the Sylvanian Families, also affectionately known as "Xiao Biga," has captured hearts worldwide with its charming and adorable appearance. But there's more to Milo than just cuteness! Inspired by this iconic character, Milo is now also a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. Recently listed on Uniswap, Milo aims to combine the world of digital currency with the playful, heartwarming spirit of the Sylvanian Families. As a meme-based token, Milo is gaining popularity, attracting fans of both the toy and crypto communities.

Milo Token (MILO) Resource Official Website

Milo Token (MILO) Tokenomics

